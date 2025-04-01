Bucks' Current Skid Sparks Concern for Their Playoff Chances
The Milwaukee Bucks have experienced a rollercoaster ride in the second half of the season.
After emerging from the All-Star break with a strong start, winning six of their first seven games, it seemed like the Bucks were poised for a deep playoff run. Sitting comfortably as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, they were in prime position to secure home-court advantage in the first round.
However, that optimism has since been overshadowed by a significant slide.
The Bucks have struggled mightily in recent weeks, losing four consecutive games and nine of their last 13. This slide has dropped them to the No. 6 seed in the East, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that heading into the postseason on such a down note could spell trouble.
For most of the season, their defense has been inconsistent and often porous. Meanwhile, their offense, which has been a concern all season, continues to lack the rhythm and cohesion needed to compete at the highest level.
March was especially unkind to the Bucks, as they posted a subpar 7-9 record—their worst monthly performance outside of their 1-4 start to the season. With the regular season winding down, the Bucks are finding themselves at a crossroads.
Injuries have played a significant role in their struggles, with star guard Damian Lillard sidelined, and his return remains uncertain. Additionally, Bobby Portis is serving a four-game suspension, while Jericho Sims is out for the rest of the regular season after undergoing right thumb surgery. The constant setbacks have made it difficult for the Bucks to gain any real momentum.
Despite the hurdles, the Bucks still have hope. They hope to have a fully healthy roster by the time the playoffs arrive. If Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Portis can return to full strength, the Bucks will have the star power to compete with any team in the league.
However, their issues go beyond health. Even with their top players back in action, their team defense remains a glaring weakness, and their offensive consistency is still in question.
The Bucks may have the two most dynamic players in the league, Antetokounmpo and Lillard, but the lack of depth and cohesion around them could be their undoing.
Team defense and offensive firepower will be key in determining how far the Bucks can go in the postseason. While the potential for success is there, if they don’t find a way to turn things around quickly, they may find themselves exiting the playoffs earlier than expected.
Time will tell if they can overcome their struggles and find their rhythm before the playoffs begin, but the outlook is uncertain right now.
