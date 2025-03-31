Bobby Portis Could Leave Bucks This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have missed Bobby Portis. Portis was suspended in February for 25 games because of a violation of the NBA's drug policy.
Portis is the best player that the Bucks have off the bench. He is someone who is able to give the Bucks scoring and rebounding off the bench, which they desperately need.
Portis will finally be back in about a week. They are going to need him if they have any hope of making a deep run in the playoffs, especially with Damian Lillard dealing with blood clots.
Despite how much the Bucks love Portis and how much he gives them off the bench, there is a chance that he leaves in free agency this offseason.
He is a free agent and will be looking for one final big contract. Milwaukee has some difficult decisions to make when it comes to its cap sheet.
That could mean that Portis has to find his big contract with another team. Milwaukee loves him, though. The fans loved him during that run to the Finals.
Portis is a fan-favorite in Milwaukee. Not only does he give them scoring and rebounding off the bench, but he gives them an attitude that they need when they play good teams.
Milwaukee needs someone who gives them that attitude. They should try to bring him back at all costs, even if the contract might get a little expensive.
The Bucks have a lot of veteran players. They don't have many young guys that they can count on if they end up losing Portis in the offseason.
The free-agent market is not going to be flush with good centers this summer. There aren't going to be a lot of centers to choose from, and there are plenty of teams who need help at that spot.
Portis could also end up taking over for Brook Lopez, who is 36 years old. Milwaukee needs to figure out a long-term solution at that center position.
So far this season, Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
