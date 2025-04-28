Bucks' Damian Lillard Reacts to Devastating Torn Achilles News
The Milwaukee Bucks will now be without star guard Damian Lillard for the remainder of the playoffs. Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.
Lillard went down with a noncontact injury, and things didn't look good for the star guard. There was fear that he had suffered a torn Achilles, and now it has been confirmed.
After the news broke, NBA insider Chris Haynes provided the reaction from Lillard on the situation. According to Haynes, Lillard is motivated in attacking the rehab, and that he is looking forward to returning to the court.
Haynes also said that Lillard remains in good spirits despite the injury.
This injury news is certainly a massive bummer for the Bucks, but especially for Lillard. The star guard had just returned from a serious blood clot issue, so the news likely hit him even harder.
Milwaukee is now moving forward with the reality that Lillard will have to recover from this injury, and there is no timetable for his return. But the star guard seems convinced that he will be able to attack the rehab process to make a return to the court.
Co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo weighed in on the injury to Lillard, and how tough it is to see him go through it all.
“Especially for a guy like Dame, that is a competitor,” Antetokounmpo said. “He wants to play in big games. He wants to help the team win. When you see a guy like that not able to walk on his own, you know this might be serious and then you kind of hope that it’s the best-case scenario. And for now, we just hope it’s the best-case scenario for him, for his health. That’s pretty much it. It’s tough.”
The Bucks still have the playoff series to worry about as well. Despite the team being down 3-1 against the Pacers, Milwaukee isn't giving up hope that they can complete the unlikely comeback.
Milwaukee has the tools to find success against the Pacers, but this injury to Lillard could be the nail in the coffin for the season.
