Bucks' Doc Rivers Admits to Breaking Biggest Unspoken NBA Rule
The Milwaukee Bucks took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday to give themselves another win in the standings. Milwaukee is now in a very good place within the playoff picture as the regular season comes to an end soon.
The Bucks blew out the very injured Pelicans team, but their stars didn't play the entire game. Head coach Doc Rivers pulled some of them partway through the game, sending them back to the locker room.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez were part of this as the game was in good hands. Teams do this type of thing all the time, especially when games are blowouts, but it was the comments from Rivers following the contest that stood out.
But after the game, Rivers was asked about this and admitted to breaking an unspoken rule in sports. The Bucks head coach admitted that the team was scoreboard watching during their own game.
“We knew Detroit won (against the New York Knicks), so it didn’t matter what we did in the game,” Rivers explained. “The game was under control and we got a flight, so we wanted to have guys get in the shower, get their treatment.”
Most teams do this, but many coaches won't admit it publicly. However, Rivers isn't like other coaches and tends to do things in his own manner.
Nonetheless, the Bucks were able to give their stars some extra rest with two straight games against the Detroit Pistons coming up. Milwaukee just needs to win one of those two games to clinch the No. 5 seed in the postseason.
However, if they were to drop both games to the Pistons, Detroit would jump them in the standings, sending Milwaukee to the No. 6 seed. The difference would be playing the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the postseason.
Milwaukee would likely rather play against the Pacers, considering that they have beaten them three of four times this season. It would also give the Bucks a chance at some redemption since Indiana knocked them out of the postseason last year.
All in all, the Bucks are in a good spot and are playing some strong basketball right now. The playoffs start next week, and Milwaukee seems to be clicking on all cylinders.
