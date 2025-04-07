Longtime Bucks Executive Leaves to Join LSU as GM
Longtime Milwaukee Bucks executive Ronald Dupree will leave the team to join his alma mater, the LSU Tigers.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Dupree will become the new general manager for LSU's men's basketball program.
Charania shared via X.
“Bucks executive and former six-year NBA forward Ronald Dupree is returning to alma mater LSU as the general manager of the men’s basketball program, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Dupree spent eight years with Bucks front office, and now becomes among few ex-standout players as school GM.”
Dupree spent eight seasons in Milwaukee, starting as a scout in 2017.
The 44-year-old from Mississippi played at LSU from 1999-2003. He was named to the Second Team All-SEC two times and to the Third Team All-SEC in 2001.
Dupree recorded 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over 12.7 minutes during LSU’s 2000 Sweet Sixteen run.
He earned All-SEC Second Team honors in both his junior and senior seasons. As a sophomore, he led the conference in scoring with 17.3 points per game and ranked second in rebounding, pulling down 8.8 boards per contest.
Over his final three seasons, he consistently finished second in the SEC in rebounds with averages of 8.8 (2000–01), 8.5 (2001–02), and 8.3 (2002–03). He also remained among the top seven scorers in the league during that stretch. Dupree ended his college career ranked eighth on LSU’s all-time scoring list and sixth in total rebounds.
After his time in Baton Rouge, Dupree went undrafted in the 2003 NBA Draft. From then on, he bounced around many NBA teams and played in the then-D League.
Dupree played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Seattle Supersonics, and Toronto Raptors until the 2011-2012 season. In his NBA career, he averaged 3.5 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 157 career games.
Following the end of his playing career, Dupree returned to his alma mater in 2014, taking on a role as a student assistant coach. The following year, he was promoted to director of student development for the 2015–16 season. In 2016, Dupree joined the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach for the 2016–17 campaign.
Dupree will now look to take the Tigers back to glory. This past season was not fun for LSU, which recorded a 14-18 record and a 3-15 SEC record, which was the second-worst in the conference.
