Bucks' Doc Rivers Announces Concerning Kevin Porter Jr Injury News
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers provided a worrying update on the injury that forced point guard Kevin Porter Jr. out of the Bucks' opening game of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.
Porter left the Bucks' season opener against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter, stepping on Bobby Portis Jr.'s foot in transition. He walked into the locker room on his own power and didn't return to the game. The Bucks went on to win, 133-120.
“It didn’t look good, I’ll just say that," Rivers said. "We just gotta hope for the best. Looking at it, it was a pretty bad sprain.”
Rivers also said Porter will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
Porter started Wednesday's game, recording 10 points and two assists in nine minutes before his exit. Ryan Rollins took up the biggest share of minutes after Porter's exit, posting nine points, three assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes.
The Bucks acquired Porter during the 2024-25 season, sending MarJon Beauchamp to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was solid through 30 games with the Bucks last season, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game on less than 20 minutes per night.
The 25-year-old guard's injury is a significant blow to the Bucks' backcourt, which already raised questions during the offseason, as they already struggle for depth and quality at the point guard position. NBA insider Kevin Pelton spoke on the issue during the offseason.
"It's possible that two-way wings could prove a greater issue, but after Damian Lillard's Achilles injury and the club waiving him, Milwaukee is betting big on unproven point guards," Pelton wrote. "Kevin Porter Jr. did score well after joining the Bucks in February, Ryan Rollins is a capable defender and newcomer Cole Anthony adds good value. However, none of them looks like a starter on a contender."
With Porter sidelined, both Anthony and Rollins will see more of the floor for the time being. The Bucks will more than likely be without Porter for their next game, which comes against the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.
