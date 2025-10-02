Bucks’ Doc Rivers Calls Out Kyle Kuzma to Improve in One Key Area
At the trade deadline last season, the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to trade for Kyle Kuzma. It was a move to bring in a third scorer who can score from anywhere.
Instead, the move was a disaster. Kuzma was inefficient with his shooting, horrible defensively, and just wasn't any good. That was true when the Bucks took on the Pacers in the playoffs.
Kuzma ended up going scoreless in Game 1 against the Pacers. Doc Rivers wants Kuzma to improve one major part of his game heading into this year, so that doesn't happen again.
While speaking to the media, Rivers mentioned that he wants Kuzma to improve his shot selection.
Kuzma didn't have many rules when he was with the Wizards, so he was able to take any shot he wanted. He did take a lot of midrange jumpers, which seems to be going away in today's NBA for a lot of teams.
Rivers clearly doesn't want his team taking many of those midrange jumpers. He wants Kuzma to either drive to the rim or to stay behind the 3-point line and launch from there.
If Kuzma has an open midrange jumper, then he should take it. The issue was that Kuzma was dribbling into the defense before pulling up and taking it.
The Bucks have to figure out what kind of team they want to be offensively. Without Damian Lillard, Milwaukee will have to figure out a way to score points.
The Bucks Need Kuzma to Be Better In Order To Advance In The Playoffs
Part of Kuzma's story is that he has always been disinterested in playing defense. That has to change this season if the Bucks want to have any shot of making a deep run into the playoffs.
Kuzma has to be really good for the Bucks to get out of a weakened Eastern Conference. He might be the X-factor for this team as the season goes along, especially if Myles Turner struggles.
After being traded to the Bucks last season, Kuzma averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
