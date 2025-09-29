Bucks' New Signing Already Feeling the Love From Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already showing love to one of his newest teammates, guard Cole Anthony.
The Orlando Magic traded Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies during the ofseason, and the Grizzlies waived him after a contract buyout agreement on July 12. Anthony signed a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Bucks on July 16.
"We certainly don’t have a lot of experience, but we’re young; we have legs, fresh legs," Antetokounmpo reflected recently, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "We got a really good big man (Turner). We got a good point guard, Cole Anthony, who I think will be an X-Factor and be the surprise of the year.”
Upon hearing Antetokounmpo's praise, Anthony responded, “Damn, that’s a hell of a compliment. I appreciate that from my big bro Giannis; shout-out to him.”
Anthony's Orlando Run
Anthony has spent all five of his NBA seasons with the Magic, though has played a decreased role over the last couple of years. Anthony started most games in his first two seasons — not to mention all 65 of his games in 2021-22 — in the league before falling to a limited role in 2022-23.
The guard didn't start any of the 81 games he played in 2023-24, and averaged less than 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career in 2024-25.
Throughout his career, he has averaged 12.5 points and 3.8 assists per game on 24.8 minutes a night.
Last season with the Magic, the guard made 22 starts while shooting 42.4 percent from the field — his lowest shooting percentage since 2021-22. His 9.4 points per game were the lowest of his career, as weer his 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists oer game.
Anthony may remain in a more limited role for the Bucks, as he is likely behind Kevin Porter Jr. in the pecking order when it comes to the Bucks' starting point guard, however if he can perform as Antetokounmpo thinks he can, he could snatch the spot.
The Bucks have only gotten better in the offseason, adding center Myles Turner along with Anthony, and can seriously compete in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
