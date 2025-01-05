Bucks' Doc Rivers Goes in on Media Following Frustrating Loss to Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in what ended up being a frustrating game for Milwaukee. Once again, late-game execution is what doomed the Bucks and they dropped a game that they should have won.
After the game head coach Doc Rivers was frustrated from the defeat. When asked about a change in messaging, Rivers seemed to go in on the media.
“I think you guys think we don’t say anything or something,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said when asked if he needed to change the messaging to his team. “Do you think we’re watching film and just, it’s quiet time? Do you think we’re not saying stuff? We say stuff every day. What’s not happening is we’re getting off to bad starts. We’re not moving the ball. We’re not playing right. We’ve gotta play right. We’ve done that. We’ve gotta get back to doing it.”
Rivers was naturally frustrated because the Bucks have been in a mini-slump as of late. Since winning the NBA Cup, Milwaukee has been on a downturn.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo even described how he could be better. Antetokounmpo knows that this team should be able to close games and has taken it upon himself to lead.
“I’ve gotta be more aggressive,” he said. “I’ve gotta get back in rhythm. I’m not in rhythm right now. Missed a lot of layups. I feel like the illness took a lot, a toll on me. Slowly, slowly, I’m getting back, ramping back to it. It was the first time I was out — not for the duration for the nine days, because I wasn’t for nine days sick — but those four, five days that I was, it took a lot out of my body."
For the Bucks to get back to winning, it will take the entire team. They need to come together to own the mistakes and execute more effectively on the floor.
Milwaukee has all the tools to win a title this season but they will need to heavily fix some issues. With the trade deadline coming up soon, it will give the Bucks a chance to add some talent.
But something needs to change soon, otherwise, Milwaukee will waste another year with superstar talent on the roster.
