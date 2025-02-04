Bucks Exploring Deal That Could Send Khris Middleton to East Rival: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been linked to make a deal for a while now. They are one of the teams that could end up making a big deal for a superstar player.
Milwaukee had been linked to Zach Lavine, but he is now a member of the Sacramento Kings. Bradley Beal sounds like he wants to stay in Phoenix, so that is out as well.
That doesn't mean that the Bucks still can't make a move for another player who can help them win now. There are still plenty of options out there who can help them make a push up the Eastern Conference standings.
According to The Athletic, the Bucks could be making a move soon for Kyle Kuzma in a deal that would send Khris Middleton and draft capital to the Wizards.
Kuzma would help the Bucks with their scoring issues. When he is motivated, he is a top-shelf scorer at the wing position. Getting rid of Middleton would be an added bonus as well.
If the Bucks can get rid of Middleton, who isn't adding much off the bench, and replace him with Kuzma, that would be a major win for them.
Milwaukee is now fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and has fallen two full games behind the Pacers for the fourth spot, which would give them home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.
The Bucks still have a chance to add a player before the deadline passes in a couple of days. If the Washington Wizards are interested in a deal like this, it would be hard for the Bucks to pass this up.
This has already been a crazy trade deadline, and there are still a couple of days for teams to make trades. Milwaukee very well could make a big trade that could help them become a true contender to win the East.
Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard healthy is still the most important thing for them to be a contender. Adding a player like Kuzma could offer them so injury insurance against those guys as well.
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists so far this season.
