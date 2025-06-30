Bucks Face Doubts From Rivals About Supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo Properly
The Milwaukee Bucks are in an interesting spot as NBA free agency opens up.
With the uncertainty surrounding the team from Damian Lillard's brutal achilles tear, to the rumors swirling around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the doubt has started to creep in regarding Milwaukee's supporting cast to put around the Greek Freak.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently questioned the Bucks being a contender in the East on his show 'Get Up,' while also asserting that the rest of the league isn't convinced either.
"Can the Bucks, between keeping their players and potentially trying to find a stopgap point guard, can they present Giannis with a team that can be a contender in the Eastern Conference? The league doesn't think so," said Windhorst.
"That is why over the last few days we have seen a couple teams who could have bid for Kevin Durant—a team like New York, a team like Miami, potentially a team like San Antonio not get into that bidding. And we saw a Milwaukee Bucks' 2026 first round pick traded on draft night with the expectation that could be a valuable pick because teams are questioning whether the Bucks will be a strong team next year because they are questioning whether Giannis is going to be there."
The Bucks can very much be contenders this season once again, but the current roster will likely not make much noise in the East given the talent that was proven this past season.
Giannis is a one of a kind player and can alter any franchise that he plays with. The MVP has one more year of team control before a player option ahead of the 2027-28 campaign.
The mere idea of trading Antetokoumpo out of Milwaukee doesn't feel possible, but if the Bucks fail to put a team around a 30-year-old superstar, there could be incredible returns for a potential deal to kick off a rebuilding era.
Once free agency opens, perhaps fans will get a clearer idea of what Milwaukee's team will look like come October, but if the pieces around Antetokounmpo don't resemble a contender, changes might just start occurring in Cream City.
