Bucks Could Lose Brook Lopez With Lakers Set to Pursue: Report
A word to describe what has been of the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason so far is unpredictable.
With free agency decisions, contending teams already starting to retool their roster for the 2025-26 campaign, and of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media antics, it is hard to get a read on what the roster is going to look like come October.
The latest Buck generating buzz surrounding a departure this summer is All-Star center Brook Lopez.
The 37-year-old big man is coming off of a 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game season, missing just a pair of regular season contests. Despite playing his most minutes on average since the 2015-16 season, Lopez had increased scoring per game, field goal percentage (51 percent), and three-point percentage (37 percent) from last year.
According to the Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the center-hungry Los Angeles Lakers are looking to poach the big man from Milwaukee.
“This time around, however, numerous rival teams are bracing for the center-craving Los Angeles Lakers to make a run at luring Lopez away from the Bucks. Even if the Lakers plan to address their center void by pursuing Atlanta's Clint Capela instead or perhaps a target not as frequently discussed, there is a growing belief Lopez will indeed be on the move next week after a highly successful seven-season stint alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.”
Lopez has a few obvious links to the purple and gold other than their lack of size on the roster.
Not only did he briefly play in L.A. for 74 games during the 2016-17 campaign, but Lopez was born in North Hollywood, CA, about 15 miles from Crypto.com Arena.
Lopez is an unrestricted free agent, and the Lakers have recently been purchased by the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter. For non-baseball fans, Walter is notorious for spending exuberant amounts of money for top talent and showing no regard for the luxury tax.
If Lopez returns to Wisconsin, he will be welcomed back with open arms without a doubt. If the Bucks end up losing a bidding war to the Lakers, perhaps getting younger at the center position can be a start of a new beginning in the front court for Milwaukee.
