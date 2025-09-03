Bucks News: Guard’s Spot on Roster in Serious Jeopardy, Says Insider
When the Milwaukee Bucks brought in Andrew Jackson during the 2023-24 season, they were hoping that he was going to eventually turn into a starting shooting guard.
Jackson Jr. came into the NBA with a reputation of being a good shooter and a good defender when he was coming out of UConn. He won a championship with the Huskies, too.
With how things are starting to turn out in Milwaukee, instead of having more opportunities without Damian Lillard on the roster, he might end up without a job soon, according to an insider.
Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. might no longer be on the roster soon
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Bucks might have to cut Andre Jackson Jr. now that they have decided to bring back Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
"The signing gives Milwaukee 15 guaranteed deals, which could leave Andrew Jackson Jr.’s roster spot in jeopardy."
Milwaukee does have A.J. Green to fill in at the shooting guard spot, and he has proven to be a better shooter than Jackson Jr. so far. Gary Trent Jr. is also back with the Bucks, leaving not a lot of space for Jackson Jr.
The Bucks are hoping to be able to contend in the Eastern Conference next season, with both the Pacers and the Celtics having injuries to their best players.
Bringing back Antetokounmpo was a move to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been open that he could explore an opportunity to play elsewhere by asking for a trade.
The Milwaukee Bucks might have to cut Andre Jackson Jr.
Jackson Jr. hasn't been given enough opportunities with the Bucks, so a change of scenery might be better for him, anyway. He has played well offensively when he's been on the court, though.
Jackson Jr. needs to improve his ball-handling if he wants to get a chance to start for an NBA team for the long haul. Right now, his play-making and his ball-handling are the two biggest flaws in his game.
Last year with the Bucks, Jackson Jr. averaged 3.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 47.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
