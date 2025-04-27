Bucks Fans Sound Off on Damian Lillard's Career-Low Scoring in Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks may have salvaged their postseason in Game 3 of their opening round playoff series on Friday night, dominating the Indiana Pacers in the second half to pull away for a 117-101 victory. With the win, the Bucks notched their first victory of the series, and are now down just 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday in Fiserv Forum.
Ominously, however, that exciting Game 3 performance was achieved without much help from one of the team's two priciest players.
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, who's earning $48.8 million this season (along with nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo), didn't just have a bad game, though.
The 6-foot-2 Weber State product had the lowest-scoring playoff game of his career, while suiting up for just the second game following a monthlong absence to deal with a deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right calf.
In 31:38 of action, Lillard scored just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field (1-of-8 from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The 34-year-old is clearly not quite in basketball shape, although, of course, it's exciting that he's been available to play at all.
Understandably, fans on X were incensed at his play in the win.
“He’s officially washed lmao,” chuckled @UnbiasedHoopsLA.
Lillard, one of the great clutch scorers of his era, certainly couldn't keep up with his Pacers counterpart, 25-year-old two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.
Playing just four seconds less than Lillard, Haliburton scored 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, dished out 10 dimes, and grabbed seven rebounds.
“How was this guy in the top 75 team over Kyrie,” asked an irate @jjxrdann.
Nine-time Dallas Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving, who has appeared in four NBA Finals and won one, was omitted from the 2022 NBA 75th Anniversary list of the game's 75 best players ever, but Lillard — who has never led his team to a single Finals, although arguably prior to his team-up with Giannis Antetokounmpo he hasn't had the roster to do so — made the cut.
"He should retire," opined @inyagirldreamss.
Lillard is slated to make $112.6 million over the final two years of his current deal with Milwaukee, so that is certainly not happening just yet.
