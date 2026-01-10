Milwaukee Bucks-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Update: LeBron's status changes
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that forward LeBron James is now probable to play in Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after being originally listed as questionable.
Additionally, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will sit out.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
LAKERS
LeBron James: Probable - Foot/Sciatica
Rui Hachimura: Out - Calf
Austin Reaves: Out - Calf
Adou Thiero: Out - Knee
Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 9, 9:30 p.m. CST, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), NBA TV
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 710 AM, 1330 AM (Los Angeles)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (16-21) and Los Angeles Lakers (23-12) meet for the second of two regular season matchups, with the Lakers winning the first in November. The Bucks swept the season series 2-0 in 2024-2025 and the Lakers swept the season series in 2023-2024. The Bucks are 62-87 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 42-32 in home games and 20-55 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F AJ Green
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
LAKERS
G Luka Doncic
G Marcus Smart
C Deandre Ayton
F Jake LaRavia
F LeBron James
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +2.5 (-106), Lakers -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Bucks +120, Lakers -142
Total points scored: 232.5 (over -106, under -114)
QUOTABLE
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on officiating: "I understand, they're human. Sometimes the same way I fall into the momentum of the game and I might approach the referee and raise my voice because the game, I'm playing, it's loud and all that and I might raise my voice. Sometimes they do the same and they're human, I understand."
"You just got to be able to live with it and try not to complain, but that's not the reason we lost. That's not the reason we lost. golden State played better than us. We did not trust one another, we didn't have good shot selection, we didn't rebound the ball, there was a time our effort and energy was good, and at times it was flat, and they did the complete opposite, so they were able to win the game."