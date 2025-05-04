Bucks File to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Playoff Incident
The Milwaukee Bucks have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the team stemming from an incident during last season's playoffs. The lawsuit was brought by two Indiana women following an incident with former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley.
The motion here is looking to dismiss the lawsuit for "failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.". The two women sued the Bucks organization, Beverley, and former assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
Beverley threw a ball at some fans toward the end of Game 6 of the Bucks' playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. You can see the altercation below between Beverley and the fans.
Jessica Simmons and Katie Lanciotti are the two women who brought the lawsuit against the team. They were asked to leave the game despite the actions of Beverley.
The two women feel that Milwaukee allowed Beverley to do these actions. They claimed intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy by false light.
“We believe that the Milwaukee Bucks fostered a culture of misconduct by their players without any repercussions,” said their attorney, John Kautzman, according to the Indiana Lawyer.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department looked into the situation, but no charges were filed. However, the two women decided to go ahead with the lawsuit, but now the Bucks are looking to have it dismissed.
After the incident occurred, Beverley took to social media to explain himself.
"Not Fair at all," Beverley posted on X about the incident. "Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.
Beverley has been out of the league due to this incident, being suspended for four games. The former Bucks guard has yet to serve the suspension since he has been out of the league.
But this incident did do some damage to the reputation of Beverley, even with all his prior incidents as well. Beverley has been known for his antics on the court, but this situation did cross the line.
With this motion to dismiss, we will likely have more of a resolution in the matter soon.
