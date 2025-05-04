Doc Rivers Son Slams Critics After Bucks Game 5 Meltdown
The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs last week in devastating fashion against the Indiana Pacers.
After being down 3-1 in the series, the Bucks looked to take Game 5 and send the series back to Wisconsin. The score was 118-111 in the Bucks' favor with less than 40 seconds to go after AJ Green made 1 of 2 free throws.
The final score, thanks to Milwaukee turnovers and some clutch Indiana buckets, was 119-118.
More Bucks news: Bucks Could Land $66M Star in Massive Offseason Trade Idea
Bucks coach Doc Rivers was the point of much contention between fans, pundits, and many around the basketball world as his past coaching woes in the playoffs were called into question.
Rivers' son and NBA veteran Austin Rivers spoke on the Ryan Russillo Podcast about the unfair criticism his father was taking, given a relatively unusual end to the series.
“I’ve never seen a loss like that in — it’s been a while,” [Austin] Rivers said. “I’ve never been so emotionally drained and charged up at the same time after a game. I don’t even know how to explain to you watching that game unfold.
"The thing that pisses me off the most is following the loss, I see comments and people like, ‘Oh, that’s Doc.’ What the f*ck was Doc supposed to do in that position. I went back and watched that game purposely five times again, just the last 3-4 minutes of the game. I usually write down notes and some adjustments I would’ve made, maybe some subs, maybe a play or two I would’ve looked at, or a player matchup… When Giannis hit the Euro step and went up [six] with 4[7] seconds left, if you replayed that game 10 times, it wouldn’t have happened that way. "
The son of the Bucks coach has a good point that not a lot can or should be traced back to coaching mistakes late in overtime.
"Every possible mistake that a team could make in a minute was made", continued Rivers. "I’ve never seen something like that end that way.”
Unfortunately, the Bucks have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. With trade rumors, a superstar who recently tore his Achilles, and expectations that are through the roof, it appears the drama is far from being over.
More Bucks news: Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Would Be Massive Mistake. Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Offers Grim Outlook For Bucks Future
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking to LeBron James For Inspiration Entering Offseason
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.