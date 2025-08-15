Bucks Forward Calls Out NBA Over Brutal Schedule
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis addressed the release of the NBA schedule, which sees the Bucks not play on either Thanksgiving or Christmas.
The NBA regular season features several marquee dates that are reserved for the best teams and the biggest stars.
The schedule was just released, revealing all of the big matchups, and the Bucks are not featured on the special slate of Thanksgiving or Christmas games; instead, they play on the day after.
The games on November 26 and December 26 that the Bucks play are on the road, making the team travel on the holidays.
Portis called out the NBA over this decision which will not let the team be with their families.
"Just checked the schedule. Boys not home for thanksgiving or Christmas? Nasty work," the forward wrote on X.
Over the offseason, Portis signed a three-year contract worth $44 million over its lifetime, locking him in with the franchise for the foreseeable future.
He has a player option on his contract for the final season, allowing him to test the market and secure another big contract.
"I have a passion for the city. Like, when you do something for a town, accepts you like they accepted me," Portis said regarding his decision to stay.
"When you get a chance to just be yourself every day, like, it's hard finding a team, bro. It's hard finding a home in sports."
Last season for the Bucks, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, all while shooting 36.5 percent from deep and 50.8 percent from the field.
It was one of his best seasons, shooting the ball well at a high volume and giving the team energy off the bench.
Portis played a key role in the team winning the 2021 NBA Championship, providing shot creation that fit perfectly alongside superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks is murky as rumors swirl about him potentially demanding a trade, though tangible offers or conversations have not happened yet.
Milwaukee fell in the first round of the NBA playoffs over the past couple of seasons. As time passes, it looks more likely that Antetokounmpo starts the season with the team.
For Portis, staying in the city where he is beloved and that should make the playoffs in the upcoming season is a tantalizing proposition.
If Antetokounmpo does leave, his player option allows him the ability to move on.
