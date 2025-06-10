Bucks Free Agency: Breaking Down Why Brook Lopez Shouldn't Return
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be changing a lot of pieces this offseason. Even if Giannis Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to stay in Milwaukee, there will be some new faces next year.
There are several Bucks players who are going to be free agents this summer who might not be back. One of them is starting center Brook Lopez, who is likely entering his last free agency.
Lopez is now 37 years old and looking for one last contract before he retires. He has played well for the Bucks over the last few years, but it might be time for him to leave.
Why Brook Lopez needs to leave the Milwaukee Bucks
While Lopez is going to be a free agent, the Bucks don't really have an option to replace him in the starting lineup. They didn't plan well at the center position.
Despite that issue, it's time for Lopez to continue his career elsewhere. His performance at the end of their first-round series against the Pacers underscores why.
By the end of the series, Indiana had essentially played him off the court. Defensively, he was too slow to stay in front of Tyrese Haliburton in the pick-and-roll. He's not the only point guard who cooked him defensively, either.
By Game 5, Lopez was down to playing just eight minutes. Doc Rivers clearly didn't trust him to play well enough offensively to offset his poor defense. He was right.
Lopez is only going to get worse on defense as he continues to age. His foot speed is not coming back, so he's limited to only playing drop coverage in the pick-and-roll.
The Bucks need someone who can play more varied coverage, even if that means not blocking as many shots. Lopez's length allows him to be an elite rim protector, but he's a fish out of water when he's not in the paint.
This season, Lopez averaged 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 50.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.
