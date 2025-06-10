Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Breaks Silence on Future With Milwaukee
The entire summer is going to be consumed by what the Milwaukee Bucks do with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is not just the center of Milwaukee, but he's the center of the basketball universe this offseason.
Almost every other team in the NBA would love to have him on their roster. Perhaps the Pacers and the Thunder are the only two teams that wouldn't bring him in because of how their teams are built.
Still, every other team is waiting for Antetokounmpo to ask for a trade. Teams will be lining up to give Milwaukee some offers for what is a top-three player in the NBA.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Take Hit With New Prediction
Giannis Antetokounmpo indicates he would like to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee finally has some good news on this front, as Antetokounmpo has finally broken his silence regarding his future. It sounds like he wants to stay in Milwaukee and win more championships with the Bucks.
Multiple reports have indicated that Antetokounmpo spoke about his future to Coast to Coast Brazil, stating:
"The Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks."
This is the first time that Antetokounmpo has spoken about wanting to remain in Milwaukee, and it should make fans very happy.
Antetokounmpo has always said that he wants to stay in Milwaukee as long as they are competing for championships. Perhaps he sees how weak the rest of the Eastern Conference is and thinks he can still compete.
Milwaukee won't have Damian Lillard for most of next season because of a torn Achilles. That means they likely won't be competing for a championship next year.
Antetokounmpo still believes that the Bucks can compete after that if he's making comments like this, though. He has played his entire career with the Bucks, and it doesn't look like he wants to go elsewhere.
More Bucks news: Bucks Linked to 5-Time All-Star in Trade Rumors to Bolster Frontcourt
If Antetokounmpo does want to stay with Milwaukee, a lot of teams around the league will have to pivot their offseason strategies. The Bucks will also be under pressure to improve their roster around him.
Milwaukee could end up being very active this offseason, regardless. Making trades is going to be the best way to improve the roster around Antetokounmpo.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Spotted in Surprising Place Amid Trade Rumors
Bucks Former Head Coach Interviewing With West Contender
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.