Bucks Linked to 5-Time All-Star in Trade Rumors to Bolster Frontcourt
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in all sorts of trade rumors since the season abruptly ended in the first round of the playoffs. Most of this has been centered around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo due to trade speculation about his future in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo has yet to make a firm decision on his future with the team, and will likely make it in the coming weeks. While some believe that he will decide to stay in Milwaukee, trade rumors continue to swirl around the NBA landscape.
The Bucks star has been linked to multiple teams, but only a small handful truly would have what it would take to land him. Antetokounmpo would likely net Milwaukee a massive trade return, limiting the number of teams involved.
In a new trade idea, Milwaukee moves on from Antetokounmpo, and they land a five-time All-Star big man in return. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has proposed a three-team deal between the Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks, bringing star Karl-Anthony Towns to Milwaukee.
Here is what the deal would look like:
Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Smith
Bucks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and 2025 No. 36 draft pick from the Nets
Nets receive: Pacôme Dadiet
While landing Towns would be solid for the Bucks, this deal would be a little light for a deal involving Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee would want more pieces in return for the star forward, so they would likely decline this trade offer.
If the Knicks were to up the offer heavily, then the Bucks may consider the deal. But the Knicks do make a lot of sense as a trade partner for the Bucks if they do end up moving on from Antetokounmpo.
New York has a few players who could entice the Bucks to make a deal, and Antetokounmpo has talked about wanting to play in a big market previously. Milwaukee would much rather have Antetokounmpo on the team for the future, but he holds a lot of power here.
If Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Knicks, Milwaukee could be boxed into doing a deal with them. But for now, the Bucks will be patient with him and wait for his decision on the future with the organization.
