Bucks Get New Update on Brook Lopez Future
The Milwaukee Bucks have multiple roster moves to consider this offseason, with much of the talk around the team being about star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, center Brook Lopez is another big name that the Bucks need to figure out.
Lopez will be entering free agency this summer, and there have been multiple reports that his time in Milwaukee could be coming to an end. The veteran center has been an anchor for the Bucks' defense over the years, and losing him could be costly for this team.
But a new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer again doubled down on Lopez potentially leaving the team. According to Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a run at Lopez this summer.
"The Lakers have long been fans of Lopez, sources say. That doesn’t guarantee they will pursue him again, but the Lakers are indeed expected to be a player in the center market this summer," Fischer wrote.
Lopez would fit in perfectly to what the Lakers are trying to do on the offensive end of the floor. Los Angeles seems like a real possibility for the big man this summer.
If Lopez were to depart from the Bucks, Milwaukee would be left with a big hole in the middle of the lineup. Even at his age, Lopez has found different ways to be productive on both sides of the floor.
Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game this past season. His defense has declined over the years, so if he does return, the Bucks would need to figure out a way to work around it all.
But the writing may be on the wall for Lopez in Milwaukee as the team looks to get younger and faster. The Bucks are still looking to compete for championships, but Lopez may end up being the odd man out of the core rotation.
