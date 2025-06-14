Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Called Out Amid Trade Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly decided to stay at his current team, declaring a vote of confidence in the franchise to steer through the upcoming muddy water, but his decision has drawn the ire of a famous ESPN personality.
Antetokounmpo won a title with the Bucks, a small-market franchise, after staying loyal to his team and building a contender for the team that drafted him.
The Bucks, though, struggled during the playoffs yet again, getting eliminated in the first round. The team dumped several assists in fielding win-now teams over the years, leaving the reserves low and minimal routes to improve the roster.
Since Antetokounmpo is set to stay in a non-title-contending situation, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on First Take to declare Antetokounmpo's career as one of an "underachiever."
"I'm gonna tell you why it's one of the greatest players to ever play the game over the last four years," Smith said during the show.
"Minimum 200 games, Giannis [is] second in the league 30.4 points per game, fifth in the league 11.7 rebounds per game, fifth among qualifiers at 58% from the field and nine all NBA selections in his career, nine all-star selections, and top ten finishes in league MVP voting nine times.
"He has more of that than postseason series wins. That's unacceptable. It's not his fault.
"I'm not in any way pointing to him or what he's not doing. I'm saying that you don't look at somebody that dominant, that fantastic, with that kind of fire in his belly to compete on a night-in-night-out basis, and all you have is one championship to show for it.
"He's got one playoff series win in the last four years, ain't his fault."
Damian Lillard is set to miss the following season with an Achilles injury, making Antetokounmpo the team's only star player and offensive creator. Until Lillard comes back, the Bucks have no hope of winning the title.
If he manages to come back at his full capabilities, Lillard and Antetokounmpo could be enough for a title challenge.
Regardless of whether or not he wins another title with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo likely will go down as the greatest player in franchise history for his accomplishments and loyalty to the franchise.
