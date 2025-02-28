Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard Land on Injury Report Ahead of Game vs Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to get a winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
The Bucks had an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, earning their 33rd win of the season. They will look for their 34th win on Saturday, but they will have to travel to Dallas for this one.
Not only will it be a tough matchup, although the Mavericks are depleted, but the Bucks could be, too, as their two best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, are on the injury report prior to the matchup.
Both are listed as probable.
Antetokounmpo has played through a left calf strain in the Bucks' last five games, and it appears he is on track to play in a sixth straight game Saturday.
The two-time MVP is coming off a dominant performance against the Nuggets on Thursday. In 33 minutes, he recorded 28 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, and one block.
The Greek Freak is averaging 30.9 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.6 percent from the field in 46 games and 34.1 minutes of action.
Lillard is on the injury report due to a hamstring issue. He scored 19 points in Thursday's win against the Nuggets and is trending toward playing Saturday against the Mavericks in Dallas.
The superstar guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Lillard will likely play his 49th game, and Antetokounmpo will likely play in his 47th game.
Dallas will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks face Milwaukee.
The Mavericks have gone 19-11 at home. Dallas has a 16-19 record against teams over .500.
The Bucks are 12-16 on the road. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43.9 rebounds per game, led by Antetokounmo.
The Bucks have found their growth as of late, especially in their last 10 games. They record a 7-3 record, averaging 112.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.
