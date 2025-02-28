Bucks Predicted to Land Former Lakers Center on Buyout Market
The Milwaukee Bucks have been battling back from a very slow start to the season. The team has done a good job but they have had little lapses of inconsistency along the way.
Sometimes Milwaukee looks very dangerous and others, like they could be a first-round exit in the playoffs. But this team has kept fighting throughout and it has made them much closer as a unit.
The Bucks were dealt a brutal blow recently when forward Bobby Portis was suspended for most of the remainder of the regular season. This left a big hole for Milwaukee in the rotation and the team in the frontcourt moving forward.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put out some predictions for the buyout market and had Milwaukee adding a center. That would be center Mo Bamba, who is currently a free agent.
"The 7-footer never fully tapped into the potential that once made him the No. 6 pick of the 2018 draft, but he still offers an interesting mix of size, shot blocking and floor spacing. He may not be Brook Lopez 2.0, but he could fill a similar role in spurts alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Bucks fans would be wise to forget about Bamba's draft pedigree. He is closing in on his 27th birthday, and if he signed in Milwaukee, that would be his fifth different team since the start of the 2022-23 season. He has never been the interior presence that his size says he should be, and his motor isn't the most reliable."
Bamba wouldn't be the perfect addition but he could give them some nice minutes down the stretch of the season. The former lottery pick hasn't lived up to the hype that surrounded him entering the NBA but he could become a serviceable rotation piece with this Bucks team.
If anything, he would give them more depth in the frontcourt, allowing some older players more rest time as the playoffs get closer. This signing could do a lot of good for the Bucks and it's something that the team may want to look more heavily into.
More Bucks news: Bucks Set to Sign Veteran Forward to Two-Way Deal
Bucks Surprisingly Waive Center to Open Up Roster Spot
How Much Could the Bucks Get Back If They Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer?
Bucks Could Swap Brook Lopez for All-Star Center This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.