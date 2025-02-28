Bucks Set to Sign Veteran Forward to Two-Way Deal
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to sign former undrafted forward/center Pete Nance.
Nance will sign a two-way deal with the Bucks.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Nance has played seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.
The Bucks made a surprising roster move earlier on Thursday. They waived center Liam Robbins, creating an open roster spot.
Robbins only appeared in 13 games this season for the Bucks and didn't see much playing time. The center averaged 0.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game for Milwaukee.
The Bucks had a roster spot open and decided to go with some size in Nance.
The 76ers waived Nance on Feb. 6. He was on a two-way deal with them. He was waived to make way for Jared Butler from Washington. Nance made seven appearances for the 76ers, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.7 minutes.
Nance has spent the majority of his time in the G League, where he appeared in 14 games between the Cleveland Charge and
Delaware Blue Coats this season, averaging 16.7 points on 50.0-percent shooting, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocked shots.
In 2023-24, Nance saw action in eight NBA games for the Cleveland Cavaliers after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 18, followed by a two-way contract on Feb. 19. He also played in 26 G League games (all starts) for the Charge, posting 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 blocked shots, and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. On Jan. 10 against Indiana, he recorded the Charge’s first triple-double in more than two years, tallying 27 points, 10 rebounds, and a G League career-high 12 assists.
Last season, Pete saw action in 26 G League games (all starts) for the Charge, posting 13.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 blocked shots, and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes per game.
Pete won't be the other Nance on an NBA contract, as his brother is currently under contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
Larry was traded to the Hawks along with E. J. Liddell, Dyson Daniels, Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), a 2025 first-round pick (via Lakers), and a conditional 2027 first-round pick were traded to the Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray.
It's unclear what kind of role Pete will have with the Bucks.
