Former Bucks Champion Waived, Could Milwaukee Pursue Reunion?
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying their best to win a title this year. They are under a lot of pressure to win as soon as possible from their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Winning another NBA championship would keep him happy and reduce the chances that he wants to be traded elsewhere. There have been some concerning comments from him that could mean that he could ask out soon.
The Bucks have tried their best to upgrade the roster around him to the best of their ability. That's why they traded for both Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma.
In order for the Bucks to win a title this year, they have to be much better defensively. They have all of the pieces to be a good offensive team, but they don't have many lockdown defenders.
They could be able to get one of those lockdown defenders now that one of those kinds of players has been bought out by the Toronto Raptors. That player actually won a title with the Bucks in 2021.
That is P.J. Tucker. Tucker has been bought out by the Raptors after traveling around this season and now has an opportunity to join any team he wants.
Tucker was one of the key players for the Bucks when they were able to prevail over the Suns back in 2021. He is older now though, and is an offensive liability.
Still, Tucker is a pretty good defender at the age of 39. Even though he's no longer a lockdown guy, he could be cheap piece of the bench in certain matchups.
It would make a lot of sense for the Bucks to go after him. He would be on the end of the bench as a guy who has a lot of experience in big games.
The Bucks likely wouldn't be the only contender who will pursue Tucker. Other good teams in need of some defensive help will likely give him a call.
Tucker has not played this season so far.
Bucks Surprisingly Waive Center to Open Up Roster Spot
