Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma Land on Injury Report Ahead of Game vs Hawks

Here is the Bucks injury report for Tuesday in Atlanta.



Out:

Pat Connaughton (Left Calf Strain)

Pete Nance (Left Ankle Sprain)

Bobby Portis Jr. (League Suspension)



Doubtful: Kyle Kuzma (Right Ankle Sprain)



Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Left Calf Strain)