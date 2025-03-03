Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma Land on Injury Report Ahead of Game vs Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks for their 60th game of the season. On Tuesday, the Bucks will look for their 35th win of the season in their fourth matchup against Atlanta.
Milwaukee will look to avoid their third loss of the season to the Hawks. However, it may be a tough hill to climb as the Bucks could be without two of their star players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma.
Both are on the injury report prior to the Hawks game.
Antetokounmpo is listed as proble due to his ongoing left calfk strian.
As for Kuzma, he is listed as doubtful due to a right ankle sprain.
Probable tags are par for the course for Antetokounmpo. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, however, so there's a chance that a maintenance day could be on the table for one of these games.
Antetokounmpo has appeared in six straight contests since the All-Star break, averaging 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.
The last time he was on the court, he just missed out on a triple-double. In Saturday's win over the Mavericks, Antetokounmpo recorded 29 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo has scored at least 23 points in five of six games since the All-Star break. In the season, the Greek Freak is averaging 30.9 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 34.1 minutes of action.
In his career against the Hawks, he averages 23.7 points per game, 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 37 games.
As for Kuzma, since Tuesday is the first of a back-to-back, he will likely sit out for this one. It could be the Bucks being cautious as he tweaked his ankle during Saturday's win in Dallas.
However, his status for Wednesday's rematch against the Mavericks in Milwaukee is also in jeopardy. In Kuzma's expected absence, Gary Trent, AJ Green, Jericho Sims, and Kevin Porter are all candidates for increased roles.
In 10 games and nine starts with the Bucks, he has been averaging 14.8 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three in 34.2 minutes of action.
