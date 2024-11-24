Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Beats Out LeBron James, Steph Curry For Historic Record
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably one of the best basketball players not only of this generation but of all time.
Antetokounmpo has panned out a Hall of Fame career for himself, and if his place in history wasn't already solidified, it certainly was on Friday night. Antetokounmpo beat out the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry for the most 30-point games in the NBA over the last 10 years.
Eurohoops on Twitter/X shared the news.
Overall, Antetokounmpo has played in 262 games with 30+ points. The 29-year-old is not only one of the more dominant players in the league but also one of the best at putting the ball through the hoop.
In Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers, he recorded 37 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block, and two steals in the 129-117 win.
Antetokounmpo has been spectacular all season long. He's averaging 32.4 points per game, which ranks first in the league, 11.9 rebounds per game, 6.4 assists, and 60.8 percent field goal shooting, which ranks seventh in the league.
In 15 games played so far this season, Antetokounmpo has scored 30+ points in nine of them.
The 11-year pro is a career 23.5 points-per-game scorer, along with 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 807 games, all with the Bucks.
The Greek Freak is well on his way to Springfield. In his career, he is an NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA first-team, NBA Defensive Player of the Year, four-time All-Defensive first team, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team.
Antetokounmpo is an all-time great, and while he is a great scorer, there was no doubt he would get it done against Rick Carlisle's Pacers. Since Carlisle took over in the 2020-21 season, Antetokounmpo has been able to do whatever he wants against the Pacers.
In his 13 games against Carlisle’s Pacers coming into Friday night, Antetokounmpo was shooting 65.9 percent from the field, averaging 37.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.
Antetokounmpo has done almost whatever he wants to the court in his career, and it's even more true when he faces Carlisle's Pacers.
James and Curry may be better all-time than Antetokounmpo, but at least he has something over them that they cannot.
The future Hall of Famer is still in the prime of his career, and he is far from being done.
