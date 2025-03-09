Doc Rivers Believes Magic Played More 'Desperate' Than Bucks in Frustrating Loss
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a tough 111-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, in a game that was decided in the final seconds.
Despite a strong performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 37 points, and Damian Lillard, who added 26, the Bucks struggled defensively and could not close out a late rally to overcome the Magic’s resilience.
Orlando, coming off a difficult seven-game homestand where they went just 1-6, came into the game with a chip on their shoulder.
Their aggressive and gritty play helped them snap a five-game losing streak.
Paolo Banchero led the charge for the Magic, scoring 29 points, while Cole Anthony contributed 22 points and 9 assists. Franz Wagner also had a strong showing with 18 points.
The Magic's defense and poise in the final minutes ultimately sealed the victory, with key plays from Banchero, Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. in the closing moments.
The Bucks found themselves in a hole early, trailing by as many as 17 points.
But they made a push in the second half, cutting the deficit to just two with just over six minutes left.
Coach Doc Rivers credited Orlando’s desperation and hustle.
“They had lost five in a row and you can tell your team that a thousand times… they were going to play harder, they were going to be desperate and they’re looking for somebody to beat and tonight, it’s you. And they did that, so give them credit.”
Milwaukee had their chance to win in the final seconds after forcing an Orlando turnover. However, Lillard’s potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer was contested well by Franz Wagner, and the shot missed.
Rivers noted that despite their resilience in the game, “the other team in the other locker room played harder than us tonight,” reflecting the Bucks' inability to match Orlando’s intensity.
For the Magic, this victory was a much-needed boost as they begin a five-game road trip.
They’ll look to build on this win when they visit the Houston Rockets on Monday.
As for the Bucks, the loss serves as a reminder that despite their star power, defensive lapses and failure to execute down the stretch can cost them crucial games.
