Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Clears the Air on Doc Rivers
After fumbling away a hard-fought, seven-point Game 5 lead in the final 40 seconds of overtime, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, 119-118.
That defeat was also the end of their playoff run. It marked their second straight first round playoff loss to the Pacers, and their third straight first round exit.
Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had missed at least some of those prior two playoff appearances, was wholly healthy during this playoff run — although his fellow nine-time All-Star, point guard Damian Lillard, was not. Lillard missed Game 1 while recovering from a right calf deep vein thrombosis, was rounding into shape during Games 2 and 3, and tragically tore his Achilles tendon early into Game 4.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks Reportedly May Have Traded Damian Lillard If Not For Brutal Injury
In 44 minutes during the closing Game 5, the two-time league MVP scored 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and 11-of-17 shooting from the free throw line, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks.
Now, with Lillard's fate uncertain, the trade vultures have been circling around Antetokounmpo.
The fate of second-year head Doc Rivers might also be up in the air. Rivers has posted a 65-53 regular season record during his stint with Milwaukee, and a 3-8 playoff record.
Per Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Rivers at least has Antetokounmpo's support.
“I love Doc,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think he’s a great human being. Great dude, knows how to uplift your spirit, knows always the right thing to say at the right moment. You guys have been around him, he’s been in the NBA for 50 years."
This is nearly true. A 6-foot-4 point guard out of Marquette, Rivers was selected with the No. 31 pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1983 NBA Draft. He hung up his sneakers for good after closing out his playing career in 1995-96 with the San Antonio Spurs. Rivers has been a head coach virtually every year since 1999-2000, when he served in that capacity for the Orlando Magic.
"I just love him. Not only as a coach, as a person," Antetokounmpo said. "I think he’s a great person. If you’re not a good person and a good coach, you can’t be around for this long. I love working with him.”
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks Have No Hope of Another Title Without Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo
After officially being eliminated on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo was asked if he felt like he could still win a title on the Bucks.
The Bucks won it all in 2021. They lost a tough seven-game second round series to the Finals-bound Boston Celtics in 2022 with Khris Middleton hurt, and have been restricted to first round playoff departures ever since.
“Look, I’m not gonna do this,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not gonna do this. I know how this is gonna work. Whatever I say, I know how it’s going to translate... I don’t know, man, I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee (for Game 6). I don’t know.”
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Carmelo Anthony Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Looking to LeBron James For Inspiration Entering Offseason
Bucks' Doc Rivers Listed Among NBA's Worst Coaches in Player Poll
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.