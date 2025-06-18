Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could be Targeted Heavily by Kevin Durant Suitor
The big question for the Milwaukee Bucks is whether to continue building around forward Giannis Antetokounmpo or part ways with the eight-time NBA All-Star in hopes of overcoming their recent struggles.
Since winning the NBA Finals in 2021, the Bucks have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. And Milwaukee has not made it past the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2022.
The Bucks have also traded their first-round draft picks, swap rights, and their second-round pick for the next six seasons, which limits how much they can add to their roster through the draft.
If the Bucks choose to trade Antetokounmpo, the San Antonio Spurs could reportedly be a landing spot for him.
The Spurs are also targeting Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant. Adding a two-time NBA champion and 16-season veteran could benefit the Spurs’ young squad.
However, if San Antonio is unable to acquire Durant, Antetokounmpo would offer similar advantages.
The Spurs have a No. 2 and No. 14 lottery pick along with three future first-round draft picks they could trade for Antetokounmpo.
San Antonio general manager Brian White said the franchise is focused on building a sustainable team.
Drafting guard Stephon Castle – the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year – with the No. 4 overall pick in 2024 and trading guard Rob Dillingham for a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap have contributed to this goal.
But if the Spurs decide to pursue an All-Star like Antetokounmpo or Durant, they will have to sacrifice some of that sustainability.
ESPN NBA insiders proposed a potential trade involving Antetokounmpo that gives the Bucks power forward Jeremy Sochan, small forwards Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson, four future first-round picks (2025, 2026, 2028, 2030), and a 2031 first-round swap.
Therefore, San Antonio would have to give up a lot to land a player like Antetokounmpo.
And the Bucks have expressed a preference to keep Antetokounmpo and utilize the free agent market to bolster their roster.
But if all the pieces fall into place, Antetokounmpo could be heading to San Antonio for next season.
