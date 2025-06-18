Bucks Expected to Aggressively Pursue Help For Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
As the Milwaukee Bucks move forward in the offseason, all the talk has been centered around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. There has been plenty of trade speculation around Antetokounmpo this summer, and some around the league believe he could leave the team.
The trade talk has slowed down a little around the Bucks star, with opposing teams now believing that Antetokounmpo will stay put. Assuming that is correct, Milwaukee would then need to build more of a competitive team around the star forward.
And according to NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN, Milwaukee is expected to be very aggressive in doing so.
“It would be easy for the Bucks to put Antetokounmpo on the trade market, especially in light of Lillard's Achilles injury and consecutive losses in the first round. However, sources confirmed to ESPN that Milwaukee will be aggressively exploring options in free agency and trades to complement Antetokounmpo.”
Milwaukee wants to complement Antetokounmpo, not trade him. However, the Bucks don't have a straightforward path to contention, so the front office will likely need to get creative.
The Bucks could look to move some key pieces around to bring in more talent across the roster. Antetokounmpo will be looking to see how the Bucks do this, and if he is satisfied with everything, he will stay with the team.
Antetokounmpo wants to win at the highest level, and if the Bucks can't provide that for him, he will look elsewhere. This summer has been the first time that many around the NBA considered the likelihood of Antetokounmpo leaving to be real.
Milwaukee also has a few players entering free agency that they could look to retain. Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., and Kevin Porter are all entering free agency this summer.
While it remains to be seen how the Bucks will go about the offseason, Milwaukee seems to have a plan in place.
