Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow LeBron James Career Path
As the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason gets going, the main talking point is around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. There has been a ton of trade speculation around Antetokounmpo since the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs.
Nobody fully knows what the future holds for Antetokounmpo within the Bucks organization, but the entire offseason is centered around him. Whether Milwaukee trades Antetokounmpo or keeps him, the foundation of what the Bucks do involves the former MVP.
There has been talk recently about Antetokounmpo staying in Milwaukee, which would be music to the Bucks' ears. But if he does stay around, Antetokounmpo will need others to help him contend next season.
Antetokounmpo has been special since he entered the NBA, and his greatness has continued each year. But with all the modern medicine around, we may not see a drop-off from him anytime soon.
In fact, he can look directly to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns for direction. Due to the longevity of both stars, Antetokounmpo has a blueprint he can follow.
Bucks insider Eric Nehm explained in a recent article.
"James was just named to the Second Team All-NBA at 40. So was Steph Curry at 37. Kevin Durant was named Second Team All-NBA last season at 35. Elite players aren’t just putting together long careers; they’re making All-NBA teams after they’ve been in the league for 15-plus years. Those guys are developing a new blueprint for superstars in real time, so it would be crazy to believe that Antetokounmpo is thinking his career will go any other way."
Antetokounmpo is one of the most athletic players in the NBA, and he takes care of his body very well. None of it was given to him, and he has earned the right to call himself one of the best players in the league.
As long as Antetokounmpo is with the Bucks, Milwaukee will likely stay as a title contender. But he can't do it alone, even with his greatness, and the front office has to help him out.
