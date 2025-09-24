Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Leave NBA Well Before Playing Career Ends
The future of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a topic of conversation this summer after he finally revealed he would be willing to be moved this summer.
It's the first time that Antetokounmpo has let anyone know that he would be willing to leave Milwaukee. Ultimately, he was not moved and is unlikely to be moved at all this season.
That doesn't mean that Antetokounmpo won't eventually leave the Bucks. In a recent interview, Antetokounmpo even left open the possibility that he doesn't finish his career in the NBA.
Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Mentions He Might Not Finish His Career in The NBA
While speaking with Greek publication Sport 24, Antetokounmpo left it open that he might not finish his career in the NBA.
"Yes. Last year, after the pre-Olympic, I was sitting with Thanasis, I told you, we were watching some highlights, and I said to him, “Hey Thanasis …”. Look now, he was looking at me like I was crazy. The best player in the world, one of the best players in the world, to come and play in Europe?"
Antetokounmpo mentioned that money would be a primary factor if he were to ever leave the NBA for another league.
"If you tell Jokic that he would get about the same money and be in Serbia, he would do it...I told my wife. I said, “What do you prefer? Stay in Greece or go to Milwaukee?” She looks at me and says, “Athens. Athens. It’s good in Athens.” I say, “Okay, think about it .”
A lot Would Need to Change in The NBA For Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to Leave
There would need to be significant changes in the NBA for Antetokounmpo to eventually leave and play overseas. Of course, there have been rumors about a Super League being formed in Europe.
If that league ever comes to fruition, the NBA would have a serious problem retaining its international stars after years of trying whatever it could to make the game more international.
Losing Antetokounmpo to a team in Greece would be a big blow to the NBA. Hopefully, Bucks fans don't have to worry about that.
