Bucks Receive Unfortunate Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction From NBA Insiders
The Milwaukee Bucks have been doing everything in their power to keep superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on their squad.
But a group of NBA insiders believes Antetokounmpo could be the next major star to request a trade this offseason.
More news: Bucks' Bobby Portis Trolls Pat Connaughton for Cringe Viral Moment
Antetokounmpo was one of five players to be named in the list curated by ESPN. In addition to Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James of the Lakers, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks received votes.
Antetokounmpo received seven votes, which was the second-most of the five behind Williamson's 10 votes.
Rumors of a trade involving Antetokounmpo have circled around the NBA this offseason. The Bucks have not competed deep into the playoffs since winning the championship in 2021.
After four consecutive eliminations in the Eastern Conference First Round, there is speculation that Antetokounmpo could be ready to leave Milwaukee for a contending team.
Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks for the next two seasons, as he signed a three-year, $186 million contract extension in October 2023. He also has a player option for the 2027-28 season worth more than $62 million.
Therefore, Milwaukee still has control over Antetokounmpo but likely would not trade him unless he requested it. He is their franchise player, and the Bucks have stated they are building around the nine-time NBA All-Star.
The Bucks have potential to make it far in the playoffs this season. They added center Myles Turner to the roster after controversially waiving Damian Lillard.
Additionally, two of the Eastern Conference’s strongest teams will be without their strongest players. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum both tore their Achilles tendon during the playoffs.
The Bucks would have been part of that group if they kept Lillard, who joined Haliburton and Tatum as one of three players to sustain the injury during the playoffs.
NBA insider Tim McMahon said if Antetokounmpo were to request a trade from the Bucks, it would likely occur over the summer. He said he does not expect a trade to happen in the middle of the season.
More news: Bucks Considering Trade for $100 Million Guard on East Rival: Report
With two months until the beginning of the season, Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade from the Bucks.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.