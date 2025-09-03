Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Knee Injury in EuroBasket
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had some issues staying healthy at the end of the regular season and heading into the playoffs over the last few years.
That has been one of the reasons why the Bucks have been bounced in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Antetokounmpo has to find a way to stay healthy during that time of the year.
Right now, Antetokounmpo is playing for the Greek national team in EuroBasket. He apparently has suffered a knee injury, and it was serious enough to keep him out of a game.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a knee injury
The injury was bad enough to keep him from playing in a game against Bosnia, which is not ideal for both fans of Greece and the Milwaukee Bucks.
While the injury was bad enough for him to miss that game, he will be able to play in their next game against Spain, indicating that the knee injury is not too serious.
The Bucks don't seem too concerned about this injury, so that means fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The last thing this team needs is to have their best player get hurt before the season starts.
Milwaukee has been supporting Antetokounmpo's desire to play in EuroBasket because it is something that is very important to him. They have to support him in every possible aspect if they want him to stay.
The Bucks need Giannis Antetokounmpo to play at an MVP-level
The hope is that this time playing in EuroBasket helps Antetokounmpo prepare himself for the NBA season. They need him to play at an MVP-level if they want to have any shot of winning the East.
Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting a year ago, so he is still clearly one of the best players in the NBA. That's the kind of player that they need to have in order to compete in a weakened East.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
