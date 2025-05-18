Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Have Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Future
The Milwaukee Bucks and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are reportedly meeting next week to discuss the future. After an early playoff exit, there has been a lot of trade speculation around the Bucks' star.
It was previously reported that Antetokounmpo has been considering leaving Milwaukee, and that he was in the beginning phase of looking at other teams. But now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the two sides will meet next week to discuss the future of the partnership.
This meeting could be the biggest step in any information about the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo wants to win more NBA titles, and the Bucks may not be able to give him what he needs going forward.
If Antetokounmpo doesn't believe that he can win in Milwaukee, he will ask to be traded. Antetokounmpo has reportedly been looking around the league at potential options, and there have been all sorts of rumors flying around.
But Antetokounmpo has yet to ask out, which could happen at this reported meeting next week. If Antetokounmpo does ask out, the Bucks would then begin the process of looking to trade him.
There will be no shortage of suitors for the star forward, and Milwaukee could likely get a massive trade return back for his services. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Bucks general manager Jon Horst could be out for blood in any trade deal.
"Like, they want every scenario to gut the other team. And Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you," Sam Amick of The Athletic said on the Ringer NBA podcast.
"He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis—he’s trying to do right by the Bucks.
"And that means that if every scenario in play leaves the other team so gutted that Giannis might not actually be in that much better of a situation, then maybe that’s where he looks at the room and says, 'All right, let me stay put.'”
This could see the bidding for Antetokounmpo be limited to a few teams. But Antetokounmpo will have some say in how things go down.
Everything remains very up in the air right now, but the days of Antetokounmpo being with the Bucks could be limited.
