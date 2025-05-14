Bucks Expected to Draft Damian Lillard Replacement in Latest 2025 Mock
The Milwaukee Bucks have a Damian Lillard problem heading into the 2025-26 season. They might have a Giannis Antetokounmpo problem, too, stemming from said Damian Lillard problem.
The 34-year-old former superstar point guard, now a far more mortal All-Star, tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of Milwaukee's eventual five-game first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks Guard Eligible for Massive Extension This Offseason
As a small guard (he's 6-foot-2) in his mid-30s (he'll be 35 in July) with significant playoff mileage already, the prospects of Lillard making a full recovery from one of the most devastating injuries an NBA player can suffer could be slim.
Regardless, he will likely not be healthy before the end of the season, and even at that point would require a ramp-up window before being made available to play. Without his All-Star running mate healthy for much or all of 2025-26, it's been widely speculated that Antetokounmpo could seek a departure via trade.
Understandably, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints predicts that the Bucks could look for some guard help with their second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Siegel prognosticates that the Bucks could select Arkansas point guard Boogie Fland.
"Damian Lillard's Achilles injury leaves minutes to be had in the Bucks' backcourt. Assuming the Bucks hold onto Giannis and don't trade him, Jon Horst and his front office will be looking to make plenty of moves to surround their superstar with win-now talents," writes Siegel. "Although Boogie Fland isn't close to being a complete product, he would bring an immediate source of energy scoring to a Bucks team that doesn't have much going for them in the backcourt."
Fland, 18, would add a unique upgrade over Lillard already in one key respect: his mobility. Lillard was never a pure speed demon even during his All-NBA prime, but he has also lost a step, and it's made his defense even more dubious than before. Fland could help the Bucks there, especially while Lillard sits.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bobby Portis Isn't Mad About Bucks Playoff Exit For One Reason
"Fland could step up immediately with Lillard out and be a transition scorer for the Bucks due to his athleticism," Siegel adds. "As crafty and quick as he can be with the ball, Fland must improve as a 3-point shooting threat to truly be worth it at the next level. Out of all the players available here, the Arkansas guard presents the most value to a team like Milwaukee."
In 21 healthy bouts for Arkansas last year (18 starts), the 6-foot-2 guard posted averages of 13.5 points while slashing .379/.340/.833, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals a night.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Three Bucks Crucial Players Have Tough Decision to Make This Summer
Bucks Assistant Reportedly Being Eyed for Head Coaching Gig
Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Chase Big NBA Markets With Questionable Bucks Future
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.