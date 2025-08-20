Bucks Linked to Surprise Star in Potential Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most talked-about superstars this offseason, but not for reasons that Bucks fans will necessarily love.
The Greek Freak has been rumored to be traded seemingly since the moment that Milwaukee was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers.
NBA insider Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points recently linked a shooting guard from the Los Angeles Lakers to Milwaukee if the two sides ever opened up trade talks.
More news: Former Bucks Guard Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother on Greek Team
“It’s almost a surefire thing that if the Lakers and say, the Bucks, get into trade negotiations for Giannis, the first name in terms of players that Milwaukee is going to ask about is Reaves,” Irwin said.
Now, Reaves is in no way Antetokounmpo, but if the superstar were to request a trade, or the Bucks end up dealing him to head in a different direction, the 27-year-old could be a nice piece to have.
Reaves is coming off career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 boards, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot a career-high 87.7 percent from the free throw line, and had an increased percentage from-3, shooting 37.7 percent.
More news: Former Bucks Champ Could Win Second Title with New Team This Year, Claims Insider
As for the Bucks, they have shown no indication that they are planning on flipping Antetokounmpo. In fact, Bucks president Peter Feigin recently noted his confidence in keeping the Greek Freak on his team.
"I think we get kind of a little joy in everybody else thinking they know what's going on... but you know for us, we're in a good spot.
"Giannis is in a good place He's enjoying the summer. We're looking forward to next season."
The Bucks have taken measures to reinforce the roster around their superstar, adding big man Myles Turner to provide height down low and stretch the floor. Additionally, point guard Cole Anthony is preparing for his first season with the team and is excited to join Milwaukee despite his apprehension about leaving the only team he has ever known professionally.
With all the roster changes, trade rumors, and other story lines surrounding Milwaukee this offseason, there have been no public plans to move forward without Antetokounmpo.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.