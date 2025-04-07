Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Timberwolves Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 79th game of the season on Tuesday.
The Bucks will look to extend their four-game winning streak, but their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, could miss the contest.
Antetokounmpo landed on the injury report ahead of the game; however, the Bucks listed him as probable.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with a left shoulder tendinopathy. The 30-year-old could miss his 15th game of the season on Tuesday, but that is unlikely as he will likely be on the court due to his status.
On Monday, Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
The Greek Freak did not play in Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks did not need him, as Milwaukee still came out on top. However, they will need him for Tuesday's matchup, as the Timberwolves have played great basketball lately.
The last time Antetokounmpo was on the court, he was spectacular. On Saturday against the Heat, he recorded 36 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block in 43 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo has been putting up MVP numbers in the season, averaging 30.5 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.2 percent from the field in 64 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
With Antetokounmpo expected back in the lineup Tuesday, Milwaukee will aim to push its winning streak to five games. T
The Bucks have been strong at home this season, posting a 25-14 record. Offensively, they sit ninth in the league in made three-pointers per game (14.0), knocking them down at a 38.4 percent clip. Damian Lillard paces the team with 3.4 made threes per game while shooting 37.6 percent from long range.
Conversely, the Timberwolves have held their own on the road, going 23-16. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference in offensive rebounds, averaging 11.1 per contest, largely thanks to Rudy Gobert's 3.7 per game.
The Bucks have had a decent run over their last 10 outings, going 6-4. During that stretch, they averaged 117.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.0 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 51.9 percent from the floor. Opponents have managed 115.1 points per game over the same span.
