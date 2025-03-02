Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Listed as Trade Target For Warriors This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have been battling strong all year and they seem to be clicking right now. Milwaukee has won two games in a row, coming off a night win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games overall and it's all good times in Milwaukee right now. But with the offseason looming, there is speculation about how this team could look come next season.
Many around the NBA believe that Milwaukee could look to make some big changes, including the potential of a trade of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it's unlikely that Milwaukee will trade Antetokounmpo, at least this offseason, there is always a possibility.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed the Golden State Warriors as a team that could potentially go after Antetokounmpo this offseason. Buckley put together potential trade targets for every NBA team and Antetokounmpo landed on the Warriors list.
"While Golden State's deadline deal for Jimmy Butler helped cover the co-star void next to Stephen Curry, it didn't deplete the Dubs' asset collection. That's key, because if the Warriors are convinced the Curry-Butler duo could anchor a title run but their supporting cast underwhelms in the postseason, that might be all the motivation needed for an even bigger blockbuster this summer. Antetokounmpo has fascinated this franchise for years, and he might have reasons to look around if Milwaukee, which has one series win to show for the past three seasons, can't reverse its playoff misfortune."
In all likelihood, Milwaukee won't be trading Antetokounmpo anytime soon but another early playoff exit and the thought could come back around. Antetokounmpo himself has even said that if the team doesn't win this season, it could see him get moved out of Milwaukee.
The Warriors are an interesting team for Antetokounmpo because they could offer the Bucks a strong return trade package. But for now, the Bucks are focused on trying to win a title this season and they will worry about any Antetokounmpo trades come the offseason.
Golden State would also offer Antetokounmpo the chance to stay competing for another title.
This isn't something that many people expect to happen but the NBA is always full of surprises, especially during the summer.
