Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Refuses to Answer Question on His Future With Team
The Milwaukee Bucks have sadly been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs after a valiant Game 5 where the Indiana Pacers won 119-118 in overtime.
This is despite an incredible series from Antetokounmpo, who averaged 33 points, 15.4 total rebounds, 6.6 assists, one steal, and one block across all five games.
This has naturally reignited rumors that star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be leaving Milwaukee once his contract is up. And these are rumors that Giannis doesn't want to address right now.
During a postgame interview, Giannis was asked if he thought he could win a second championship with the Bucks after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the third year in a row. And the Greek Freak did not take kindly to the question.
"Look, I'm not gonna do this," Giannis said. "I'm not gonna do this. I know how, whatever I say, I know how it's going to translate. I'm not- I don't know, man. I wish I was still playing, I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don't know."
This sounds less like a man who's tired of the team he is playing for and more like someone who wants to constantly play at an elite level, something the two-time NBA MVP has been doing since 2016.
The issue lies with everyone else in the organization.
While Giannis has been consistently excellent, especially in the playoffs, the same can't be said for the rest of the team. This issue was most extreme in Game 1, when he scored 36 points and the rest of the starting five contributed 14 points. This includes the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma, who didn't record a single stat.
Milwaukee may have found its rhythm in a better starting lineup, but it was too little, too late. They were unable to overcome a Pacers team that seems more determined than ever to make it to the NBA Finals.
