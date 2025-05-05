Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will and already has garnered so much attention since their season ended last week.
The Bucks' season ended abruptly once again, at the hands of their division rival, the Indiana Pacers. For the third consecutive season, the Bucks' season came to an end in the first round. It's not an ideal spot a team wants to be in, especially since they have a top-five player, at worst, on their side.
The recent shortcomings have become a headache to many involved within the Bucks' organization, but this season's outcome could be a tipping point for the Greek Freak. That is all speculation, but many believe that the 2024-25 season is the last we saw of Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform.
Anything can and will happen from now till late September, when training camp begins.
In the meantime, it appears Antetokounmpo is content with his current situation, as evidenced by his last Instagram post, or maybe not.
Antetokounmpo posted a photo of himself in his pregame outfit. The caption includes the praying hands and salute emojis. What that means as things stand, we're not sure, but one thing is clear: this summer is the summer of Antetokounmpo.
All eyes will be on the Bucks and Antetokounmpo as they figure out their future together. The Greek Freak was drafted No. 15 overall by the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft. They saw Antetokounmpo turn from a skinny and raw kid to one of the best talents we have ever seen, not only in Milwaukee but in the association.
As a Buck, Antetokounmpo is one of the most decorated to wear Milwaukee across his chest. In 859 games, he has averaged 23.9 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 55.1 percent from the field in 32.9 minutes of action.
As for his accomplishments, he brought Milwaukee one of their two titles in 2021, was named Finals MVP, a two-time NBA MVP, a nine-time All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA team member, a 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time NBA All-Defender, and a member of the 75th Anniversary team.
If this is the end for Antetokounmpo, it was quite a ride. However, if it is not, the Bucks will have a tough time building around their superstar, as they have little to no assets to create a contender for next season.
