Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Historic Triple Double vs 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a tough spot since Damian Lillard was diagnosed with blood clots. Milwaukee is trying to figure out how to operate as best they can without their second-best player.
That means that Giannis Antetokounmpo has a lot more pressure on him to perform at an All-NBA level. He is one of the best players in the NBA and has an MVP award.
Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team in the past, so this isn't something new. He has done a really good job of being the best player on the floor.
Read more: NBA Pundit Says Clock is Ticking on Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo
On Thursday night against the 76ers, Antetokounmpo was certainly able to carry the offensive load. In fact, he had a historic night in a game that the Bucks needed to win.
Antetokounmpo finished the game with 35 points, 17 rebounds, and 20 rebounds in this game. He is the only person to ever have that stat line in a single game.
The Bucks would have loved it if he could have saved a game like this for the playoffs. Still, this is a game that they needed to have for standings purposes.
With the win, they moved into a tie with the Pistons for fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They would much rather have to face the Indiana Pacers than the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
Keeping him healthy is going to be the most important thing as the season ends. If Antetokounmpo also gets hurt, they will be the easiest first-round out of any team.
More Bucks news: Doctors Explain Why Blood Clots Are More Common in Athletes Like Bucks' Damian Lillard
This does give the Bucks and Antetokounmpo the confidence that he can perform this well in a playoff game as well. That's something that they can lean on as the playoffs approach in the next couple of weeks.
Of course, the Bucks will be playing a much better team in the playoffs than a team that is trying to lose games for a better lottery pick.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Blood Clot Issue
East Squad Has Set Their Sights on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.