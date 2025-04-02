NBA Pundit Says Clock is Ticking on Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks have tried everything possible to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. He is the face of the franchise and by far their best player, so they want him to be in Milwaukee for as much as possible.
Milwaukee made trades for Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma in recent years to keep him happy. Antetokounmpo has said he wants to be in Milwaukee for as long as the team is contending.
This season, they no longer look like contenders for the title now that Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with DVT. It's unclear when, or if, the Bucks will be getting him back.
Now that the Bucks might not have a chance to win the championship, teams are going to be circling around Antetokounmpo to try and trade for him.
One NBA pundit thinks that it's only a matter of time before teams start making offers that the Bucks begin to listen to. Speaking on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Zach Lowe believes that teams could start to make big offers for the superstar forward.
He also believes that Antetokounmpo could start to get antsy, so that would convince the Bucks to make a move. It could be if things don't go super well.
The Bucks are trying to keep him for as long as possible. He is still a top-five player in the league, even if he doesn't have a ton of help around him for the playoffs.
Milwaukee wouldn't make a trade to send him out the door unless Antetokounmpo demanded to be traded. They will not make the same mistake that the Mavericks did with Luka Doncic.
It's unclear what the Bucks would even want in an Antetokounmpo trade, but this speculation is not going away anytime soon. If the Bucks get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs again this year, it's only going to get worse.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 20 percent from three.
