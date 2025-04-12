Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Mocks Malik Beasley After Game-Winning Block
The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo took down the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to secure the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. They will now take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
Taking down the Pistons should give the Bucks some confidence as they head into the playoffs. They had some real emotion in this game, as things got testy a few times.
Antetokounmpo has been known to get a little emotional during games. He plays with a lot of passion, which is part of what makes him special.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Wilt Chamberlain in Making Special NBA History
At the end of the game, Antetokounmpo blocked a Malik Beasley 3-point shot. After he did it, he did the shimmy over him, something Beasley sometimes does when he makes threes.
It's not something that Beasley took kindly to.
It seems that Beasley was not able to take the heat that he dishes out to others. He celebrates all of the time when he is able to knock down some threes.
Beasley clearly didn't like the fact that Antetokounmpo was celebrating the big-time block that he made on him. He didn't even want to shake his hand afterward.
These two teams are unlikely to meet each other in the playoffs. With the Bucks being the fifth seed and the Pistons being the sixth seed, it would be very surprising if these were the last two teams left in the East.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Receives Massive Update on Return
Antetokounmpo is just happy that he is healthy at this point in the season. He was not healthy last year and missed the entire first round of the playoffs because of a calf injury. He will be good to go this year.
He will now get his chance to take on the Pacers, something he was not able to do in last year's playoffs. The Bucks don't really like the Pacers, so this is going to be an interesting series.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He is shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Playoff Advice is Odd
Bucks' Bobby Portis Crushed Fan's Beer After Epic Jumper
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.