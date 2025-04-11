Bucks' Bobby Portis Crushed Fan's Beer After Epic Jumper
Sixth man Milwaukee Bucks power forward/center Bobby Portis enjoyed a viral moment during a massive 136-111 romp against the New Orleans Pelicans.
While icing a stepback jumper against Pelicans center Karlo Matkovic (who was starting on Thursday thanks to a litany of injuries), the 6-foot-10 Arkansas product stepped on a courtside fan's beer can courtside, crushing it and sending the adult beverage spraying everywhere.
The moment looked especially cool in slow-motion.
In 22 minutes of action off the Bucks bench, Portis scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-4 from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, eight rebounds and a steal, while registering a +17 plus-minus.
Nine-time Milwaukee All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 shooting from the foul line in just 25:35, plus 11 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Defensive center Brook Lopez, starting small forward Kyle Kuzma, and backup shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. all checked out with plenty of time to spare and the game totally out of hand for New Orleans.
Head coach Doc Rivers opted to do something unorthodox, sending all four of those vets (Antetokounmpo, Lopez, Kuzma, and Trent) to the locker room to shower and prep for Milwaukee's forthcoming Friday match against the Detroit Pistons, scheduled for less than 24 hours after the win over the Pelicans.
Six Bucks players scored in double digits. No one played more than Kuzma's 27:50. Backup combo guard Kevin Porter Jr. pitched in 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five assists, although some of those stats were added in garbage time.
With their eye on maximizing 2025 NBA Draft lottery balls, the Pelicans were resting All-Star power forward Zion Williamson, All-Star combo guard Dejounte Murray, All-Defensive Team forward Herbert Jones, forward Trey Murphy III, guard CJ McCollum, guard Jordan Hawkins, power forward/center Kelly Olynyk, and wing Brandon Boston.
