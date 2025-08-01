Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Best Player in East Ahead of New Season
The Milwaukee Bucks consider themselves a title contender just because they have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster. He finished third in MVP voting this past season.
Antetokounmpo continues to be an unstoppable force when he's allowed to get the ball in his hands while going downhill. The only chance the defense has is to foul him and hope he misses his free throws.
Defensively, Antetokounmpo is still a menace. He's as close to a complete two-way player as it gets in the league, and he is now ranked as the top player in the East heading into next season.
According to NBA.com, Antetokounmpo is the top player in the Eastern Conference heading into next season.
Antetokounmpo finished third in the MVP voting behind two players from the Western Conference, so it makes sense that he would be the top player on the list heading into next season.
This list also does not include Tyrese Haliburton or Jayson Tatum due to the fact that they will be out next season because of torn Achilles tendons, so that makes it easier to choose Antetokounmpo.
Because Antetokounmpo is so good, that's part of the reason why trade rumors have been swirling around him this offseason. He doesn't want his prime to be wasted by the Bucks.
Since winning the title back in 2021, the Bucks haven't made it past the second round of the playoffs. Antetokounmpo hasn't been healthy for a few of those runs, but he was last season.
Milwaukee has tried to put a better roster around Antetokounmpo this season by adding Myles Turner to the starting lineup, but they still need a solid starting point guard.
Antetokounmpo will be in his prime for the next couple of years. If the Bucks aren't able to put together a team that can contend for the title in that time frame, he might formally request a trade.
Expect the Bucks to make some more desperate moves around the trade deadline to further improve the roster. The backcourt can still use some guys who can put the ball in the hoop.
This past year, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
