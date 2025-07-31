Bucks Urged to Add All Star Guard Before Season Starts
The Milwaukee Bucks have had one of the more active offseasons in recent years. With Giannis Antetokounmpo applying pressure on them to be title contenders immediately, they made the decision to sign Myles Turner.
That wasn't the only move they made. They had to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard in order to make that move, severely lowering their depth in the backcourt.
Milwaukee still needs to improve the backcourt, as they don't have guards that they love. They are being urged by Enzo Flojo of Clutch Points to sign a former All-Star point guard who could help that depth issue.
Former MVP Russell Westbrook still remains unsigned, and he could be an answer to the poor depth that the Bucks have in the backcourt. Westbrook can still play with a lot of energy, even at his advanced age.
Westbrook is a good bridge backup point guard. Milwaukee would love to have Kevin Porter Jr. as their backup point guard of the future, but his talent is stretched as a starter.
Porter Jr. is likely going to be the starting point guard this season, but they can make a move either at the deadline or next offseason to replace him in that role.
Westbrook can still pass the ball well and grab rebounds, even if his shooting continues to deteriorate. The addition of Turner should help on that front, as he can shoot well from anywhere on the court.
Antetokounmpo would love playing with a ferocious competitor like Westbrook. Westbrook only cares about winning at this point in his career, and that's Antetokounmpo's complete focus, as well.
Milwaukee doesn't have many other options available to improve the backcourt at this point in the offseason. Westbrook might end up being the best option left for them.
Even though Westbrook was hot-and-cold in the playoffs with the Nuggets, he can still eat minutes and provide a spark off the bench. He is still a valuable player for the right team.
This past season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He shot 44.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
